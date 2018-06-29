Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shock win: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts after beating Karolina Pliskova Photo: AFP
tennis

Reigning champion Pliskova knocked out at Eastbourne

By Glyn KIRK
EASTBOURNE, England

Reigning champion Karolina Pliskova was surprisingly knocked out of the Eastbourne tournament on Thursday after squandering a three-game lead in the final set.

It seemed Pliskova was on course to reach the semifinals of the grass-court event that acts as a warm-up for Wimbledon but surrendered her advantage against 20-year-old Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka to lose 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5).

Sabalenka will now meet 2008 champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the last four. The Pole, continuing her return from a back injury, defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5.

Meanwhile, top seed Caroline Wozniacki, the 2009 champion and last year's beaten finalist, will face Angelique Kerber in Friday's other semifinal. World number two Wozniacki, the Australian Open champion, beat eighth seed Ashleigh Barty 6-4 6-3, while Kerber had a much tougher time before seeing off Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/3).

In the men's event, British number one Kyle Edmund was unable to build on his win over compatriot Andy Murray. Despite winning the first set, Edmund lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 to world number 90 Mikhail Kukushkin.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray is returning from a longstanding hip injury, with the Scot set to announce on Friday if he will compete in this year's edition.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

