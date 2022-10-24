Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan won the Skate America women's title Photo: AFP/File
figure skating

Reigning world champion Sakamoto wins Skate America title

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, bronze medalist at this year's Beijing Winter Olympics, won the Skate America women's title on Sunday by capturing the free skate.

The 22-year-old from Kobe won the long programme with 145.89 points and captured the overall crown with a total of 217.61.

American Isabeau Levito, the world junior women's champion, was second on 206.66 with compatriot Amber Glenn third on 197.61 after finishing in those positions in the free skate and Friday's short programme.

Levito, 15, was the youngest US woman on a Skate America podium in 15 years.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the ice dance title with 202.80 points, edging compatriots Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker by .73 of a point.

Canada's Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain le Gac were third on 178.30.

Hawayek and Baker won Sunday's free dance but Chock and Bates had just enough of a lead after winning Saturday's rhythm dance to take the crown.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog