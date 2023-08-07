Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kieran Reilly gave Britain a first gold at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow in the men's BMX Freestyle Park Photo: AFP
cycling

Reilly gives hosts Britain first gold at cycling worlds in BMX

0 Comments
GLASGOW

Britain's Kieran Reilly claimed the hosts' first gold of the World Cycling Championships on Monday winning the BMX Freestyle Park title.

European champion Reilly had a spectacular run to finish ahead of Olympic champion Logan Martin of Australia in a wet and windy Glasgow.

Martin, the last man to go after the competition resumed following a rain-delay, came up half a point short of Reilly's winning score of 95.80.

"It's the next level," said a jubilant Reilly.

"This is the biggest competition in the world outside the Olympics and this is the perfect stepping stone for me.

"I've won the Euros a couple of months ago and to have those two jerseys at the same time shows the hard work is paying off."

Having laid down a solid first run, Reilly landed everything he attempted in the second.

"That was pure and utter relief for me," said Reilly. "It's not as often as you'd like that you come off a course knowing you've done everything.

"To be one of the few guys still doing the double flair in competition, it's such a high-risk trick and it's taking that risk at the end of the run.

"I could have thrown it all away with that one trick but I'm glad I had that belief in myself and that it paid off."

American Nick Bruce finished third just ahead of former champion Rimu Nakamura of Japan.

France's former three-time European champion Anthony Jeanjean, who lost his continental title to Reilly in June, suffered another setback ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"It was an important step for me but I remain focused on Paris 2024 which is my priority."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog