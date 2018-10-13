Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (53) celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
baseball

Brewers beat Dodgers 6-5 in Game 1 of NL Championship Series

0 Comments
By GENARO C. ARMAS
MILWAUKEE

Reliever Brandon Woodruff stunned ace Clayton Kershaw with a solo home run and the normally shutdown Milwaukee bullpen barely held on as the Brewers beat the sloppy Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Friday night in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

Hard-throwing Josh Hader and the Brewers earned their 12th straight win, one shy of the franchise record set to open the 1987 season.

The Dodgers scored three times in the eighth to make it 6-4, then nearly tied it in the ninth. Chris Taylor hit an RBI triple off center fielder Lorenzo Cain's glove with two outs before Corey Knebel fanned Justin Turner to end it.

Kershaw was chased before he could retire in the fourth inning.

Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs for Los Angeles. The Dodgers committed four errors, including two by catcher Yasmani Grandal, who also had two passed balls.

Game 2 is Saturday at Miller Park, with Wade Miley pitching for the Brewers against Hyun-Jin Ryu.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku