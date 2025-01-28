Rennes signs Furuhashi from Celtic; Jota goes other way

Kyogo Furuhashi (L) joined French club Rennes from Celtic, with Jota going the other way to rejoin the Scottish champions

Ligue 1 side Rennes signed Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic on Monday, with Portuguese forward Jota rejoining the Scottish champions.

"After some great years with Celtic, I was looking for a new challenge in a recognized league. Physically and technically, the league is very competitive," Furuhashi said in statement on Rennes' website.

The 30-year-old Japanese striker joined Celtic in 2021, netting 85 goals in 165 matches across all competitions.

"The arrival of Furuhashi is what the whole club wanted. He has a technical profile that will strengthen the dressing room. He joins us after a fine career with Celtic and a number of trophies won in Scotland," said Rennes executive president Arnaud Pouille.

Going in the opposite direction is 25-year-old Jota, who has rejoined the club where he scored 28 goals in 83 outings between 2021 and 2023, winning two Scottish league titles.

The Portugal under-21 international left the Glasgow outfit to join Saudi side Al Ittihad before moving to Rennes in August last year.

"It's very nostalgic for me because it was such an amazing feeling and all the moments that I felt through my two seasons here, and I'm just delighted to be back. I'm really excited and I just can't wait to start," Jota told Celtic TV.

"The last year and a half has had its ups and downs, but that's life and that's how football is. Now I just can't wait to work hard, to get along with the lads again and just to flow."

