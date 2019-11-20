Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Rennie appointed as Wallabies head coach to replace Cheika

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Dave Rennie has been hired as Australia’s head coach to replace Michael Cheika, who stood down following the Wallabies’ quarterfinal exit last month at the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Australia announced Wednesday that Rennie will see out his commitments with the Glasgow Warriors in Scotland before joining the Wallabies next July in a deal runs through the 2023 World Cup.

Rennie won back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2012 and ’13 with the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs, who reached the playoffs in all six seasons he spent there.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said Rennie was “the clear standout candidate for the job.” Rennie becomes the second non-Australian appointed as the Wallabies’ head coach following New Zealander Robbie Deans, who had the job from 2008-13.

“I’ve been coaching professionally for over 20 years and wherever I’ve gone, I’ve immersed myself in the community and culture. I believe I can make a difference here,” Rennie said in a statement. “There are some outstanding young men coming through the system. I want to create a strong connection with the Super Rugby and national age grade coaches and help them achieve their goals, which will benefit the Wallabies in time.”

Before joining the Chiefs, Rennie guided Wellington in 2000 to its first ITM Cup title in 14 years, and later steered New Zealand Under-20’s to three consecutive world titles. He moved to Glasgow in 2017.

Cheika guided Australia to the World Cup final in 2015, when he was voted international coach of the year, but his success rate slipped in the following four years and he opted not to seek a contract renewal after the Wallabies’ convincing loss to England in the quarterfinals in Japan lasts month.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel