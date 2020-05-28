Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
soccer

J.League set to restart without fans

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan’s top-flight soccer league is ready to resume its season within weeks of the country's pro baseball league starting play.

The J.League is expected to officially announce its plans on Friday.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reports that league matches will resume on June 27 or July 4. The agency offered the dates and cited unnamed sources.

The resumption will be without fans. That is also the plan when baseball begins play on June 19.

Japan’s two big sports league are able to resume after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency on Monday.

The J.League started its season on Feb 21 but was forced to stop play a few days later. Baseball's regular season had not yet begun.

Kyodo reports the J.League will try to limit travel, with plans for teams in the same geographical region playing each other.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon