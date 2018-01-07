Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Report: Padres agree to deal with Japanese RHP Makita

The San Diego Padres have agreed to a two-year deal with Japanese right-hander Kazuhisa Makita worth around $4 million, according to MLB.com.

Makita, 33, has played the past seven seasons for the Saitama Seibu Lions of the Japan Pacific League. A submarine-style pitcher, he has a 53-49 record with a 2.83 ERA in 921 1/3 innings pitched for the Lions.

Makita moved to a relief role in 2016, going 7-1 with a 1.60 ERA in 78 2/3 innings that season and 3-3 with a 2.30 ERA in 62 2/3 innings last season.

He will join a Padres bullpen that will also include fellow right-hander Craig Stammen, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal on Friday.

