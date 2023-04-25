Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa Kolisi Injury
FILE - South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi waves toward the fans at the end of the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and Argentina at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa, Sept. 24, 2022. South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is in doubt to lead his country's Rugby World Cup defense because of a knee injury, according to a report on Monday April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
rugby union

South Africa's injured captain Kolisi a Rugby World Cup doubt

By GERALD IMRAY
CAPE TOWN, South Africa

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is in doubt to lead his country's Rugby World Cup defense because of a knee injury, according to a report on Monday.

South Africa's Independent Newspapers group reported on its website that Kolisi sustained a partial tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee playing for his Durban-based Sharks against Ireland's Munster on Saturday.

Kolisi has seen two specialists, one of whom has recommended surgery, Independent Newspapers said. The report said Kolisi would consult a third specialist on Tuesday.

The Sharks said Kolisi was consulting doctors over the injury but have not released a prognosis.

Kolisi was injured in the opening minutes of the Sharks' 22-22 draw with Munster in the United Rugby Championship. He attempted to play on but was replaced after eight minutes.

If Kolisi has surgery, the recovery time is typically nine months, Independent Newspapers said, ruling the flanker out of the Springboks' title defense in France. The World Cup starts on Sept 8.

Kolisi could avoid surgery and opt for rehabilitation, but that would still keep him out of action for at least four months and in a best-case scenario he'd return to action only a few weeks before the World Cup, the report said.

Kolisi was South Africa's captain when it won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan to equal New Zealand's record of three titles. This World Cup is expected to be the last for the 31-year-old loose forward, who will join French club Racing 92 after the rugby showpiece.

Before the World Cup, South Africa plays tests against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina in a shortened southern hemisphere Rugby Championship in July.

The Springboks open the Rugby World Cup against Scotland on Sept 10 and also play top-ranked Ireland, Romania and Tonga in Pool B.

