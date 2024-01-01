Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Former cycling world champ Dennis charged after Olympian wife struck, killed by vehicle

SYDNEY

Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis is reported to have been charged in connection with the death of his wife, Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins, who died after being struck by a vehicle while riding in Adelaide.

Australian media reports said Dennis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life and driving without due care. The reports said he has been bailed to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

Hoskins, 32, competed for Australia at the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

South Adelaide Police said emergency services were called to an address in Medindie, an Adelaide suburb, around 8 p.m. Saturday, following reports a woman had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said the woman, later identified as Hoskins, suffered serious injuries and died after being transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Dennis won gold medals in the team pursuit at the 2010 and 2011 World Championships and was world time trial champion in 2018 and 2019. He won silver in the team pursuit at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze in the road time trial at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He also is a stage winner at the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta.

Dennis retired from cycling last year. He and Hoskins were married in 2018.

