 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Reports of violence, abuse of power in sports hit record 485 in 2023

0 Comments
TOKYO

A total of 485 complaints about violence and abuse of power were reported in fiscal 2023, a record high since the statistic began to be kept in 2014, the Japan Sport Association said.

The JSA's analysis concluded that the figure, up 30 percent from 2022's record of 373, is due to the association's campaign to curb harassment in sports and a growing awareness of the consultation services it provides.

Complaints about the use of abusive language continued to rise and amounted to 39 percent of the cases. Violent conduct, which accounted for 38 percent in 2015, fell to 10 percent in the latest report.

The largest group of complaints, making up 42 percent of the total, concerned elementary school students. Complaints of abuse from high school students accounted for 13 percent, with junior high school students at 12 percent.

The JSA said many children who suffer abuse are still unable to speak up, adding that just 44 reports were made in fiscal 2023 to a desk to field complaints directly from children.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog