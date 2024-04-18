Reports of violence, abuse of power in sports hit record 485 in 2023

A total of 485 complaints about violence and abuse of power were reported in fiscal 2023, a record high since the statistic began to be kept in 2014, the Japan Sport Association said.

The JSA's analysis concluded that the figure, up 30 percent from 2022's record of 373, is due to the association's campaign to curb harassment in sports and a growing awareness of the consultation services it provides.

Complaints about the use of abusive language continued to rise and amounted to 39 percent of the cases. Violent conduct, which accounted for 38 percent in 2015, fell to 10 percent in the latest report.

The largest group of complaints, making up 42 percent of the total, concerned elementary school students. Complaints of abuse from high school students accounted for 13 percent, with junior high school students at 12 percent.

The JSA said many children who suffer abuse are still unable to speak up, adding that just 44 reports were made in fiscal 2023 to a desk to field complaints directly from children.

© KYODO