Resolving golf’s civil war: Can the PGA Tour come to terms with LIV?

golf

By Fred Varcoe

How can golf save itself? The advent of LIV Golf has divided the sport and the sport needs to be undivided. The fact that it has been allowed to remain in a state of chaos reflects poorly on all the parties involved: LIV, the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, the players and the media.

Unlike soccer, golf doesn’t have a powerful, all-encompassing world governing body like FIFA. It has the R&A in Europe and the USGA in the United States and they generally oversee the game of golf and the rules of golf, as well as events like the four majors. However, the many tours around the world are separate entities. These include the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour), the PGA Tour, which also controls the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas, both of which are feeder tours for the PGA Tour, and the Japan Tour, among others.

LIV upset this applecart by throwing cash around to tempt players to abandon their commitments to their tours – mainly, but not exclusively, the PGA Tour – and play on an abbreviated but highly lucrative new tour of three-day tournaments with a closed field.

The PGA Tour said these players were in breach of their contracts, even though the PGA Tour refers to its players as “independent contractors.” The contracts state that these “independent contractors” can’t play anywhere else without permission from the PGA Tour, leading to accusations of restrictive practices. In the United States, “restraint of trade covers a broad range of activities, including: coercing someone to stop doing business; using non-compete clauses or other contract provisions to prevent someone from conducting business; negatively affecting someone’s ability to conduct business freely.”

The PGA Tour wanted to dominate professional golf and was very angry when it found out it couldn’t. On the surface, LIV’s intervention was a vulgar attack on the PGA Tour. But LIV didn’t want to operate in a vacuum and approached the PGA Tour to come to an agreement so that everyone could play golf happily. The PGA Tour refused to talk, and this was a stupid, irrational and self-defeating misstep. LIV didn’t want to destroy the PGA Tour; it wanted to complement it. But like a jilted husband, the PGA Tour and its lackeys in Europe lashed out, invoking fines and bans for the rebel players, and even penalizing college players who weren’t on the LIV tour.

Talk about a resolution

Clearly, it needs to be resolved. Of course, some people might not want it to be resolved. Quite a few players have earned PGA Tour cards because some of the world’s best golfers are playing on the LIV tour. A number have become winners for the same reason. Would Scottie Scheffler be so dominant if Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson De Chambeau were still playing on the PGA Tour? Everyone on the PGA Tour has already benefited professionally and financially through the absence of some of the world’s best golfers.

So, we need a settlement and it needs a single prerequisite: all professional golfers should be true “independent contractors” so that they can play anywhere they want. The irony is it’s so easy. By banning LIV golfers from PGA Tour events, it was the PGA Tour that suffered.

The further irony is that the LIV golfers did not want to leave their respective tours and in truth there was no reason why they should have. The top golfers always want to play in the top PGA Tour events, as well as the majors and the Ryder Cup. If the PGA Tour had said, “OK, let’s see how we can make this work,” things could have worked out fine. Freedom to play anywhere is only going to benefit golf. That’s not to say the PGA Tour shouldn’t make rules or even require a minimum number of tournaments, but it can rationalize its current system.

Image: iStock/spxChrome

But the PGA Tour still wants to punish those who moved to LIV. Let’s remember, the PGA Tour wants the top players back, so imposing fines of $100,000 a week and outright banning the top players is just stupid. If you want the players back, you have to find a reasonable way to do it.

So, step 1: fine the players according to their status in the game, which can be determined by how much they’ve taken home in prize money on the relevant tours during their career. Phil Mickelson, for example, will be at the top end of that scale, having won nearly $97 million. Fine him 1 percent of that total. Alternatively, you could come up with a system based on how many tournaments he’s competed in or won, but there’s no reason to make it complicated. A $970,000 fine for Phil makes sense to me.

The second part of re-integration is more difficult: ranking. Phil, a guy who won the PGA Championship five years ago, is currently No. 1,159 in the world, which doesn’t reflect his current ability. The LIV players don’t have the right to just jump back to their previous status on the tours. Where applicable, the top LIV players could be allowed back into tournaments on sponsor exemptions because then the PGA Tour and other tours get what they want: the top players. Those lower down the totem pole will have to earn their places back on to the various tours, perhaps through a one-time massive qualifying tournament.

Some are saying LIV is finished. Brooks Koepka has quit the Saudi-funded tour, but with LIV’s permission. LIV has spent an astonishing $5 billion on its experiment so far and many think this is unsustainable. One of LIV’s goals was to transform the teams into money-making franchises. But the current model – four players to a team – is too restrictive and if a player’s injured, the team’s down to three or have to use a sub.

A better idea would be to have teams that consist of squads of eight to 10 players and allow the players to switch between tours during the season. The captains would pick a different foursome on different weeks. In fact, it makes sense for the LIV tour to be a team event only. Fans love team events and LIV has clearly been trying to capitalize on that, but not very successfully. At the moment, the team element is always secondary to the individual competition. Put it as the focus of LIV and you have a dynamic, fan-friendly event. Then, the franchise system would work. Fans would love it, broadcasters would love it and sponsors would love it.

The PGA Tour has already agreed, provisionally, to work with LIV at some level and some say it needs LIV’s proposed $1.5 billion dollar injection of cash. The reality is that professional golf, LIV and the other golf tours need to look at themselves in the mirror and think that if they were starting from scratch, how would they organize their tours?

Probably a lot better than they’re being organized at present.

© Japan Today