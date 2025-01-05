 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action in Shanghai in October Image: AFP
tennis

Resurgent Kei Nishikori reaches first final in six years

0 Comments
HONG KONG

Injury-ravaged Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori reached his first final in six years when China's Shang Juncheng retired ill at the Hong Kong Open on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Nishikori, who reached a career-high four in the world a decade ago and was a U.S. Open finalist in 2014, was 4-3 up when Shang called it quits in their semifinal.

The 19-year-old has been suffering with a fever.

Nishikori, who was the first Grand Slam men's singles finalist from Asia, faces France's Alexandre Muller for the title on Sunday.

It is the Japanese player's 27th tour-level final but first since winning in Brisbane in 2019.

Nishikori has emerged from years of injuries, including major hip surgery, to roll back the years in Hong Kong.

A wildcard at the tournament, he beat third-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov, Britain's Cam Norrie and Denis Shapovalov on the way to the last four.

The Japanese player will return to the top 100 for the first time since June 2022 on Monday.

Nishikori is a 12-time ATP winner and a 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel