 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
American Alysa Liu reacts after a dazzling free skate on the way to winning the women's figure skating world title Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
sports

Resurgent Liu wins women's figure skating world title

0 Comments
BOSTON

Alysa Liu won the women's figure skating world title on Friday, delivering a dazzling free skate to edge three-time defending champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.

Liu, who walked away from the sport in 2022 at the age of 16 and returned just a year ago, defied the pressure Sakamoto piled on with a brilliant free skate of her own and became the first U.S. woman to win the world title since Kimmie Meissner in 2006.

"This is an insane story," Liu, still just 19, told broadcaster NBC. "I don't know how I came back to be world champion. I never would have thought.

"Even, like, coming into this competition, I couldn't believe I won the short. I was like, I don't think I'm the best in the world. I was like, this doesn't feel like a win. But now, I don't know. I have to process this."

Skating last as the leader after the short program, Liu had seen Sakamoto surge from fifth to first.

But the American responded, bringing the sellout crowd at TD Garden to their feet with a thrilling routine to Donna Summer's "MacArthur Park".

From her opening triple-triple combination, Liu went from strength to strength, scoring 148.39 for the free skate for a total of 222.97 points.

"This is the best routine that I've ever done out of practice, every competition I've done this season. This was the best," said Liu, who beamed in delight and possibly disbelief as the crowd roared and she left the ice.

Sakamoto's bid to become the first woman in 65 years to win four consecutive world crowns had taken a hit when she finished a disappointing fifth in the short program.

But she gave herself a shot with a free skate that garnered 146.95 points and vaulted her to the lead on 217.98 points.

But as Liu waited for her scores to be delivered, Sakamoto raced over to congratulate the American.

Liu, who has called her first full season back a "starter season", has now stamped herself a favorite for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics less than a year away.

Japan's Mone Chiba, second after the short program, was third with a total of 215.24 points.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel