Resurgent Medvedev reaches Shanghai semifinals

tennis

By Rebecca BAILEY

Daniil Medvedev said he was showing "signs of my previous self" after the former world number one eased past Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the Shanghai Masters semifinals.

The Russian will face unseeded Arthur Rinderknech, who claimed the scalp of yet another seed in Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 6-4, to join his cousin Valentin Vacherot in the last four.

The 204th-ranked Vacherot plays four-time Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic in the other sem-final.

Medvedev, who has slipped down the rankings to 18th, proclaimed himself "super happy" after "a very tough year".

"I'm happy that at this moment I'm showing some great tennis, some great signs of my previous self -- or my new self -- and just looking forward for the next round."

Medvedev broke world number seven De Minaur in the fifth game and then managed to hold despite a wobbly 10th in which he had to save a breakpoint and committed three double-faults.

De Minaur had his moments but the Australian looked somewhat flat, failing to capitalise when opportunities presented themselves.

A series of errors in the ninth game handed the second set to Medvedev, who finished with an ace and no further drama.

France's Rinderknech is the next obstacle to the Russian gaining a second Shanghai title after winning in 2019.

"He's a very tough opponent because he's the type of player who when his game is on, he can beat anyone," Medvedev said.

Rinderknech, ranked 54 at the beginning of the tournament, has had a dream run in Shanghai, including beating world number three Alexander Zverev.

The 30-year-old's success has been matched by his cousin, Monaco's Vacherot, who booked his place in the last four on Thursday by eliminating Denmark's Holger Rune.

Rinderknech made easy work of 13th-ranked Auger-Aliassime, breaking in the sixth game with a down-the-line winner.

He started the second set with intention, breaking in the first game with a forehand to ensure the Canadian was never able to really get going.

"Sometimes you like to win ugly, and today I thought it was a pretty good-looking win," he joked.

Rinderknech said that getting through his own quarter-final was far less stressful than watching Vacherot's the day before.

"I'm not used to watching someone and really wanting him to win so badly," he said.

"It was a lot easier for me to be on court today and just control my emotions and do my own thing, that I know how to do."

He said his family WhatsApp group was "burning".

"Everybody is just living the little dream we are in, Val and I, so it's really enjoyable."

© 2025 AFP