New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick will play for Japanese side Kobelco Steelers after the Rugby World Cup Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Retallick joins exodus of All Blacks heading to Japan

WELLINGTON

Veteran New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick on Wednesday joined the exodus of All Blacks signing to play for Japanese clubs in 2024 following the Rugby World Cup.

Retallick, 31, has opted for a second stint with Kobe-based Kobelco Steelers, who he also played for in 2020-21, after the World Cup in France finishes in October.

He joins Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Richie Mo'unga and Shannon Frizell, who have all signed to play for Japanese clubs in 2024.

All Blacks superstar Barrett and veteran scrumhalf Smith said on Tuesday they will join Toyota Verblitz, currently coached by World Cup-winning New Zealander Steve Hansen.

Retallick is preparing for what is likely to be his final season of Super Rugby Pacific with the Chiefs, as well as his last year with the All Blacks.

"To play for the All Blacks is and has always been a privilege," said the veteran of 100 test matches. "This is still an exciting year ahead for me here in New Zealand and I would like to take the opportunity to thank the fans for their continued support."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster welcomed the news but said he is confident Retallick will remain a "hundred percent focused on what we need to achieve this year" as the World Cup looms.

