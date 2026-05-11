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French Open Wild Cards Tennis
FILE - Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland plays a forehand return to Taylor Fritz of the U.S. during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)
tennis

Retiring players Wawrinka and Monfils given wild cards for French Open

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PARIS

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and fellow retiring player Gael Monfils were given wild cards for the French Open on Monday.

The 41-year-old Wawrinka won Roland Garros in 2015 and is now ranked No. 125. The 39-year-old Monfils reached the semifinals in Paris in 2008 and is now No. 222.

Wawrinka and Monfils plan to retire at the end of the year and both will be honored after their final matches in Paris.

Also given wild cards by French Open organizers to the men’s draw were Nishesh Basavareddy, Titouan Droguet, Hugo Gaston, Arthur Gea, Moise Kouame and Adam Walton.

The women’s wild cards went to Clara Burel, Ksenia Efremova, Fiona Ferro, Leolia Jeanjean, Emerson Jones, Sarah Rakotomanga, Alice Tubello and Akasha Urhobo.

The clay-court Grand Slam starts on May 24.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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