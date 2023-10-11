Newsletter Signup Register / Login
During the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup held in September, ardent fans across the continent grumbled over the cost of seeing their favorite team play Photo: AFP
soccer

Rich fans only: South Americans grumble over cost to watch soccer

0 Comments
By David Salazar
BOGOTA, Colombia

In soccer-mad South America, where love for the game transcends social class, watching stars like Lionel Messi play has become inaccessible to most as ticket prices hit the roof.

During the September qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup, ardent fans across the continent grumbled over the cost of seeing their favorite team play.

"In my case it is impossible" to afford a ticket. "One can't enjoy it," said Pablo Gonzalez, 49, a maintenance worker at a university in the Colombian town of Barranquilla, where his country will play Uruguay on Thursday.

The average ticket price for the match is $102, in a country where the minimum monthly wage is $270.

According to an AFP tally the tickets are the second highest in the region for the qualifiers.

In Argentina, victors of the 2022 World Cup, fans hoping to see Messi in action were left disappointed after the soccer federation set ticket prices for Thursday's match against Paraguay at an average of $120.

The country is battling annual inflation of 120 percent and poverty levels of 40 percent.

Argentina's soccer federation has introduced a subscription program giving preferential access to match tickets. The "Gold" category costs $14,000 for a three-year pass with a slew of benefits.

Even Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni commented on how much it had cost him to buy tickets for his whole family.

"It cost me a lot, like everyone else. But who am I to set the price of tickets? If it was up to me, let people go for free," he told a press conference. "What can I do? I can't do anything about it."

Some prices are making "something popular like football exclusive," complained fan Candela Thompson to state news agency Telam.

In Brazil, prices have shot up over the past month, with tickets going from an average of $63 dollars to $97 for Thursday's match against Venezuela in central Cuiaba.

Chilean captain Arturo Vidal, considered a footballer of the people due to his humble background, has also complained.

"Tickets are expensive. I have already told the president (of the soccer association) to lower them a bit, we need a full stadium," Vidal said on social media before a match against Colombia in September.

According to the Chilean media, unlike in previous qualifiers, it took several days for tickets to sell out.

In Uruguay, soccer authorities admitted they had erred after high prices left thousands of seats empty for a match against Chile in September.

"We made a mistake," said the country's soccer association president Ignacio Alonso in remarks to local media.

"The proof is that the stadium should have sold 40,000 tickets, and only sold about 31,500."

After the "rejection of the prices," he lowered ticket costs slightly. The cheapest spots for a match against Brazil on October 17 are now going for $22, $3 less than the previous game.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog