Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold

athletics

By Luke PHILLIPS

American Sha'Carri Richardson crushed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's hopes of a sixth women's 100 meters title when she stormed to victory in Budapest on Monday.

Richardson sprinted to a championship record of 10.65 seconds to seal a U.S. 100 meters double in the Hungarian capital after Noah Lyles' victory in the men's event on Sunday.

Shericka Jackson and veteran Jamaican teammate Fraser-Pryce took silver and bronze in 10.72 seconds and 10.77 seconds respectively on the third day of action at the National Athletics Centre.

It was a remarkable run for the 23-year-old Richardson, who was infamously barred from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana.

She then saw her hopes of challenging for a medal at last year's world championships in Eugene go up in smoke when she bombed out of the U.S. trials.

Fraser-Pryce, the reigning champion, said she was "really grateful" for a bronze after a difficult season that was hampered by a knee injury.

"Last year I ran and won in a championship record and it took another championship record to win tonight," the 36-year-old told the BBC.

"So it just speaks to the level of consistency for female sprinting and being able to make sure that when you show up you have to give 100 percent," she said.

A good night on the track for the USA also saw Grant Holloway became the second athlete after compatriot Greg Foster to claim three consecutive world 110 meters hurdles titles.

Holloway, 25, shot out to a season's best of 12.96sec to win gold ahead of Jamaica's Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, who finished in 13.07sec.

American Daniel Roberts rounded out the podium with bronze in 13.09 seconds.

The two field medals on offer went the way of Sweden and, in a historic first, Burkina Faso.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl left it late to win a second world discus title that had the crowd gripped.

The Swede, who previously triumphed in Doha in 2019, had control of the leaderboard only for defending champion Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia to grab the lead with his sixth and final throw.

All eyes turned to Stahl for the final throw of the competition and the Swede did not disappoint, throwing a championship record of 71.46 meters.

Ceh took silver with 70.02 meters while Lithuania’s 19-year-old Mykolas Alekna claimed bronze with 68.85 meters.

In the triple jump, Hugues Fabrice Zango gave the west African nation of Burkina Faso its first global athletics title when he won with a mark of 17.64 meters.

Cubans Lazaro Martinez and Cristian Napoles won silver and bronze.

"The competition was easy for me," said Zango, who won world silver last year and also claimed his country's first ever Olympic medal with a bronze in Tokyo in 2021.

Zango's path to glory had been made easier by the first-round withdrawal through injury of much-vaunted 18-year-old Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert.

In other track events, 400 meters hurdles stars Karsten Warholm and Femke Bol made short work of their qualifying rounds.

Warholm seemed to barely break sweat despite the sultry conditions as he cruised through to Wednesday's final.

Defending world champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil and American Rai Benjamin also sailed through.

"There is surely going to be someone who challenges me but today it was very good and I felt strong," said Warholm.

Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400 meters relay by leaving the field for dead to ease into Tuesday's semifinals.

"I do not want to talk about what happened last Saturday," said the Dutchwoman, the stand-out favorite in the absence of injured American world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

"This time I was feeling OK on the track," Bol said. "I came here to do my best, but obviously not in the preliminaries. I hope that I'll be able to put on the track everything I've got, but it will not be easy."

Bol's main competition as she bids to improve on her world silver from Eugene last year will likely come from the U.S. pair of Dalilah Muhammad and Shamier Little.

© 2023 AFP