Rising star Mboko sets up Qatar Open final against Muchova

tennis

By Reem ABULLEIL

Victoria Mboko advanced to the second WTA 1000 final of her career and secured her top-10 debut in next week's world rankings with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jelena Ostapenko at the Qatar Open on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who claimed back-to-back top-10 wins in the previous two rounds over Mirra Andreeva and recent Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, is the first Canadian finalist in the tournament's history.

For a shot at a second career 1000-level title, Mboko will take on Czech 14th seed Karolina Muchova, who came back from a set and a break down to defeat Greece's Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

"It's crazy. She was playing really great tennis from the start, so I felt like I had to step it up," said Mboko, who is playing in Doha for the first time this week.

Mboko started 2025 ranked 333 in the world and has rocketed up the charts in spectacular fashion, thanks to WTA title runs in Montreal and Hong Kong last season.

Her 2026 campaign so far includes a runner-up showing in Adelaide, a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open, and she's now into the Doha final and will crack the top 10 on Monday.

"It's kind of crazy. I never expected something to happen so fast for me," said Mboko on Friday.

"But it's a nice feeling. It's nice to see that, to have that milestone, to see that number. So I'm pretty happy with that."

Ostapenko, a two-time Qatar Open runner-up, brought her signature power game from the start, breaking the Mboko serve to love in the first game of the contest.

Mboko was unfazed though, and soon adjusted to Ostapenko's pace, stringing together eight consecutive games to secure the opening set and a 5-0 advantage in the second.

Ostapenko finally stopped the bleeding and broke Mboko as she was serving for the win but that only delayed the inevitable as the Canadian teen punched her ticket to the final two games later.

In the second semi-final of the day, Muchova needed two hours and 13 minutes to overcome a resurgent Sakkari and reach her first final since Beijing 2024, 17 months ago.

The 29-year-old will be seeking her first WTA 1000 title on Saturday, competing in her third final at this level.

"It's amazing. That's why I play, to be in the finals, to be here the finals for the first time for me, it's amazing. I'm very happy," said Muchova.

The opening set was a tug of war before Sakkari wrestled the momentum her way, winning the last 11 points to grab a one-set lead in 48 minutes.

The Greek former world number three broke early in the second set but lost her advantage as Muchova utilised her all-court craftiness to get back into contention.

Sakkari broke Muchova as the Czech served for the second set but she couldn't hold and the match went to a deciding third.

Muchova opened up a 5-0 gap in the decider and closed out the victory with a service winner two games later.

"I just tried to play every ball. Just tried to fight and believe in the turnaround," said Muchova, who improved her head-to-head record against Sakkari to 5-1.

"She played incredible. She was pushing me to the limits, it's really tough to find a good spot where she's not there, so it was very tough, but I'm happy I was able to turn it around."

© 2026 AFP