Rodgers ready for Celtic life without Japan star Furuhashi

End of the road? Kyogo Furuhashi has been linked with a move away from Celtic

soccer

Brendan Rodgers is bracing himself for the exit of Kyogo Furuhashi during the January transfer window, with the Celtic boss confident the Scottish champions can cope without the Japan striker.

Furuhashi, 30, has been strongly tipped to join French club Rennes and Rodgers said Friday: "We understand that we were going to lose him and we understand that we have to replace that quality to keep the team moving forward.

"So that's something that has been ongoing for a little while and hopefully we can come out of the window with a stronger squad."

Furuhashi has won a raft of domestic honors since joining Celtic in July 2021, scoring 63 goals in 93 Scottish Premiership appearances.

The forward, who turned 30 on Monday, also helped Celtic reach the Champions League play-offs in a 1-0 win over Young Boys on Wednesday during a match where he had three goals disallowed.

Rodgers said he would be sorry to see Furuhashi leave the Glasgow giants.

"It's nothing to do with the club," he insisted. "Naturally, as a manager, I wouldn't want to lose one of our top players and someone who fits in with how we want to play.

"Kyogo expressed an interest to leave a number of months back. That expression becomes stronger and obviously it gets to the stage where he clearly wants to leave. Sadly, we then have to do a deal and finalise that with him."

Former Liverpool manager Rodgers added: "He's 30 years of age now and they want these new challenges. He's achieved so much here at Celtic.

"But that opportunity at this time in his career to go into what would be one of the top five leagues was something that was maybe too good for him to turn down. But I think it was more just something new for him, a new challenge.

"He's obviously loved the club, he's loved everything about being here but players' careers are short...It's just the nature of life here. Players do really well, they will move on.

"We just have to thank him, if the deal goes through, for everything he's done here for Celtic.

"There's still a while to go in the window. We certainly didn't plan to sell Kyogo and then be any weaker. Our idea is to be stronger coming out of January."

© 2025 AFP