Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Soccer Man United Ronaldo
FILE- Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022. Amid doubts over Ronaldo's future at the club, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale." The team is in Thailand for a preseason tour but the 37-year-old forward didn’t make the trip due to an unspecified family issue. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
soccer

Ronaldo 'not for sale,' Man United manager says

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale," Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Monday.

The team is in Thailand for a preseason tour but the 37-year-old forward didn't make the trip due to an unspecified family issue, amid doubts over his future at the club.

“He's not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” Ten Hag said at a press conference. ”We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him."

The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United.

“He hasn’t told me this. I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale,” Ten Hag said. “Cristiano is in our plans and we want to (have) success together.”

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.

United will also travel to Australia as part of its tour.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog