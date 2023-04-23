Rublev and Lajovic set up final in Banja Luka

tennis

Second-seeded Andrey Rublev reached his second final in two weeks at the Srpska Open on Saturday.

Rublev took out Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-2, 6-4 and has yet to drop a set this week. He won Monte Carlo last weekend for his 13th career title.

In Sunday's final, Rublev faces Dusan Lajovic, who followed his upset of top-ranked Novak Djokovic on Friday by progressing to his third career final.

Lajovic defeated another seeded Serbian countryman, No. 4 Miomir Kecmanovic, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in their first meeting.

Lajovic won his only previous tour-level matchup with Rublev, en route to his only career title in 2019 at Umag, Croatia.

