 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Rublev boosts ATP Finals hopes after winning his Swiss Indoors debut match

0 Comments
BASEL, Switzerland

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev won on his Swiss Indoors debut on Monday and bolstered his hopes of qualifying for a fifth consecutive ATP Finals next month.

No. 7-ranked Rublev accounted for Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-3, 6-2.

He is eighth in the race for the top-eight Finals, trying to stay ahead of ninth-placed Alex de Minaur, who is playing in Vienna.

Fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert fired 13 aces while battling past Swiss qualifier Jerome Kym 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5. Humbert's second-round opponent will be lucky loser David Goffin, who had his own struggles to put down Matteo Arnaldi of Italy 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Seventh-seeded Arthur Fils also had trouble with German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, winning 7-6 (5), 6-3 only after saving two set points in the first set and coming from a break down in the second.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog