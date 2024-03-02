Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dubai Tennis Championships
Andrey Rublev reacts in front a linesman during his semi final match with Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
tennis

Rublev defaulted and defending champ Medvedev knocked out in Dubai semifinals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Andrey Rublev was defaulted from his semifinal at the Dubai Championships for yelling in the face of a line judge, allowing Alexander Bublik to advance to the final on Friday.

Also, defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the other semi by Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-3.

The second-seeded Rublev erupted after Bublik won a point to take a 6-5 lead in the deciding set.

The Russian, who is ranked No. 5, immediately pointed to the baseline, walked to the line judge, leaned over and shouted in his face.

ATP supervisor Roland Herfel came to the court accompanied by a Russian speaker, who said Rublev swore in his native language.

Rublev responded: “I was talking to him in English." He insisted he did not use profanity.

But umpire Miriam Bley defaulted Rublev for unsportsmanlike conduct, after which the seventh-seeded Bublik said “I'm OK to continue” with the match.

Bublik won 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-5.

Rublev won the hard-court tournament in 2022 but lost to Medvedev in last year's final.

The No. 4-ranked Medvedev was undone by Humbert for the third time in four matchups. Humbert was aggressive, and his left-handed serve sent the Russian top seed wide to open up the court.

"I played the perfect match today," Humbert said.

The Frenchman's confidence has been high since he won the Marseille title three weeks ago. That was his was fifth career title. He's never lost a final.

The big-serving Bublik is looking for his fifth singles title. The Kazakh player won Montpellier last month.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

