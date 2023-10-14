Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Tennis Shanghai Masters
Andrey Rublev of Russia returns a shot to Ugo Humbert of France during the men's singles quarterfinal match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
sports

Rublev eases into Shanghai Masters semifinals to meet Dimitrov

0 Comments
SHANGHAI

Learning from his loss to the same opponent last month, seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev got his revenge Friday and eased to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.

Rublev, the highest-ranked player still in the tournament, never looked pressured in the 91-minute victory even though he let slip a break advantage during the second set. The Russian player recovered to win the final four games to advance to his sixth Masters semifinal appearance where he'll play Grigor Dimitrov.

Rublev improved to 3-2 against Humbert and said that losing two weeks ago to the Frenchman at the China Open had helped him win this time.

“The match in Beijing, both of us played great tennis and I had chances. I was serving for the match. He was playing really well that match and I tried to analyze what I did wrong that match,” Rublev said. “I tried to not make the same mistakes today and I did really well.”

Dimitrov, who beat second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round, defeated Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (2), 6-4.

The 18th-seeded Dimitrov was again in impressive form and weathered the Chilean's booming serve to advance to the last four in Shanghai for the first time. The Bulgarian made only three unforced errors and dropped just four points off his first serve.

“I think there were many components going the right way today,” Dimitrov said. “For me, he is one of the best servers right now. I’ve played him a couple of times, and I feel like every time it gets tougher and tougher to return against him. In the most important moments, I was able to be just solid, nothing else."

Jarry was playing in his first Masters quarterfinal match.

On Thursday, Sebastian Korda reached the last four at a Masters tournament for the first time by rallying to beat Ben Shelton. Korda will play Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog