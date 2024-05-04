Rublev ousts Fritz to reach Madrid Open final

Fifth Masters final: Andrey Rublev on his way to victory over Taylor Fritz

tennis

Andrey Rublev reached the fifth Masters 1000 final of his career with a 6-4, 6-3 win over American Taylor Fritz at the Madrid Open on Friday.

The seventh-seeded Rublev arrived at the tournament carrying a four-match losing streak but rebounded in the Spanish capital, claiming five impressive wins, including one over world number three Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

"For sure mentally I was feeling much better (this week) and I was able to perform, putting emotions in the right direction, for sure that helped me to be in the final," said Rublev.

After being broken in the opening game, Rublev recovered immediately and won the last seven points to wrap up the first set in 39 minutes.

A break of serve in the sixth game of the second set was enough for the Russian to complete a 72-minute victory and book a final clash with either Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime or Czech Jiri Lehecka.

