Andrey Rublev is a win away from his eighth ATP title Photo: ANP/AFP
tennis

Rublev takes down Tsitsipas to reach Rotterdam final

THE HAGUE

Andrey Rublev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) on Saturday to advance to the final in Rotterdam and extend his winning run in ATP 500 events to 19 matches.

Fourth seed Rublev broke Tsitsipas twice in the opening set and put the second-seeded Greek away with a dominant tie-break to secure victory in 97 minutes.

Rublev, through to a fourth straight ATP 500 final, will face Borna Coric or Marton Fucsovics on Sunday as the Russian bids for his eighth career title.

"(I play tennis) to play at the best level, to play at the best tournaments, to try to compete, then to go deep and to try to win them," Rublev said.

"A final is always special, so I am going to try to do my best tomorrow.”

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

