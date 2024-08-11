 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World number one Jannik Sinner of Italy lost to Andrey Rublev in a quarter-final at the ATP Montreal Masters Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Rublev upsets Sinner in rainy Montreal

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner suffered only his fifth loss of the season on Saturday as Andrey Rublev knocked him out in the ATP Montreal Masters quarterfinals 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

The match was interrupted for 30 minutes by rain at the end of the first set.

After dropping the first set but sweeping the second, Sinner often looked out of energy in the third, seemingly exhausted and often loosening his right hip.

Sinner had won a third-round match earlier in the day, his double duty caused by rain washing out all play on Friday.

The U.S. Open tuneup event was the first for the world number one since losing a Wimbledon quarterfinal a month ago while feeling ill and then missing the Olympics with tonsillitis.

He is due to travel to Cincinnati for next week's Masters, the last big event before the U.S. Open.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel