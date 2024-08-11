Rublev upsets Sinner in rainy Montreal

World number one Jannik Sinner of Italy lost to Andrey Rublev in a quarter-final at the ATP Montreal Masters

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner suffered only his fifth loss of the season on Saturday as Andrey Rublev knocked him out in the ATP Montreal Masters quarterfinals 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

The match was interrupted for 30 minutes by rain at the end of the first set.

After dropping the first set but sweeping the second, Sinner often looked out of energy in the third, seemingly exhausted and often loosening his right hip.

Sinner had won a third-round match earlier in the day, his double duty caused by rain washing out all play on Friday.

The U.S. Open tuneup event was the first for the world number one since losing a Wimbledon quarterfinal a month ago while feeling ill and then missing the Olympics with tonsillitis.

He is due to travel to Cincinnati for next week's Masters, the last big event before the U.S. Open.

