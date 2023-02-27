Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dubai Tennis Championships
Andrey Rublev reacts after he got a point against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
tennis

Rublev wins opening match of Dubai title defense

0 Comments
DUBAI

Andrey Rublev began his Dubai Championships title defense by spoiling Filip Krajinovic's birthday when he won 7-5, 6-2 on Monday.

Krajinovic, who turned 31, raced 5-2 ahead. The second-seeded Rublev then reeled off 11 of the next 13 games.

Rublev next faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who beat Malek Jaziri in straight sets in the Tunisian’s last pro match.

Also, Alexander Zverev beat Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Lehecka won their first matchup in January in Sydney, and beat Rublev in Doha last week before blowing five match points against Andy Murray.

Zverev is still waiting to win consecutive matches this year in his comeback from an ankle injury.

“These kind of matches are extremely important for me right now,” Zverev said. “I found a way to win.”

Murray, the 2017 Dubai winner, pulled out of the event and cited a sore hip after toiling to reach the Doha final on Saturday. He lost to Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded third in Dubai.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic plays his first match since winning the Australian Open, on Tuesday against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel