Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

AIG decides against renewing sponsorship with NZ Rugby

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) are going to have seek a new major sponsor after AIG on Tuesday decided against renewing the current agreement when it ends next year.

The American insurance and financial services giant has sponsored NZR's national teams since 2012 and signed a six-year renewal in 2016, with local media reporting the agreements were worth U.S.$10 million to $20 million a year.

The sponsorship, reportedly NZR's second largest behind a multi-year contract with sportswear manufacturer adidas , was to end in late 2021.

NZR's largest revenue stream comes from television agreements, with local subscription broadcaster Sky TV reportedly paying NZ$500 million ($331.35 million) for another five-year term starting from 2021.

"We have enjoyed a hugely successful and mutually beneficial commercial partnership that has helped both AIG and NZR to strengthen our respective brands on the world stage," NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said in a statement.

"Through this partnership, NZR and the six national teams sponsored by AIG have been able to grow rugby's presence in new and growing markets, with opportunities to play in new territories and introduce our teams to new fans all over the world."

While the country's national teams are powerhouses of world rugby, the small financial resources and population in New Zealand have made it increasingly difficult for NZR to generate similar revenues to other sports or global sporting brands.

They announced a NZ$1.9 million loss for their last financial year in 2018 and while they had strong net assets, Chairman Brent Impey at its annual general meeting in April said future projections showed a "challenging" environment.

"Although we are pleased with our latest financial result these are still challenging times for rugby as we look further ahead," Impey said at the time.

"The pressure to retain our talent and support the growth in our community game puts pressure on our long-term financial projections."

The organization is locked in a continual battle to retain players, with clubs in Britain, France and more recently Japan enticing All Blacks to the northern hemisphere with large salaries.

NZR's only leverage is a policy of picking just those who are locally based for national sides, although they have made exceptions in recent years to structure flexible contracts for individual players.

Two-time World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett, for example, has a clause in his current four-year agreement to play one season in Japan, while senior lock Sam Whitelock is currently playing in Japan and will miss Super Rugby this year.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining