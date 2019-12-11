Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of Japan's Rugby World Cup team wave after a parade in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
sports

Japan rugby squad parade draws thousands of fans in Tokyo's business hub

0 Comments
TOKYO

Thousands of fans packed the streets of Marunouchi in a celebration Wednesday as the Japan rugby squad, who made history by reaching the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, paraded through Tokyo's premier business district.

The players dressed in dark suits, led by team captain and flanker Michael Leitch, waved to fans as they walked the 800-meter route along Naka Dori, surrounded by high-rise office buildings and rows of golden-leaved gingko trees, in groups.

"Thank you for your support during the World Cup. We were able to achieve our goal of making the best eight. We owe all the fans who cheered for us on TV and from the stands," Leitch said in a commencement address.

"Today we have a chance to express our thanks through this parade. We'd like to work together with the fans to become a stronger team. Please continue to support Japanese rugby," he said.

Japan, coached by Jamie Joseph, beat Pool A favorites Ireland as well as Russia, Samoa and Scotland to advance to the knockout stage with a perfect 4-0 record. Their dream run at their home tournament came to an end with a 26-3 loss to South Africa.

The Springboks went on to beat England and lift the Webb Ellis Cup following the climax of the quadrennial competition, which was held in 12 host cities across Japan from Sept 20 to Nov 2.

Rugby World Cup 2019 drew more than 400,000 international visitors, 1.13 million people in fan zones and a record 99.3 percent attendance with 1.84 million tickets sold.

Also on Wednesday, rugby national team sponsor Taisho Pharmaceutical said each of the 51 Brave Blossoms players and staff will receive a 2 million yen performance bonus, double the amount of the bonus in 2015. Official sponsor Goldwin will also pay out a bonus of 1 million yen per person.

Earlier this month, "One Team," Japan's slogan for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, was picked as the country's buzzword of the year.

Hosting the tournament provided a big boost to the sport's popularity in Japan, where, despite its long history, rugby has been relegated below baseball, soccer and sumo in terms of following.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Brilliant job and well done to the team!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Great to see Rugby gaining the recognition it deserves in this country, a far better game than baseball or soccer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog