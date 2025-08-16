Rugby Championship kicks off amid uncertain future

rugby union

The annual Rugby Championship, featuring World Cup title-holders South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, kicks off on Saturday amid uncertainty over its future.

New Zealand will do an eight-match tour of South Africa next year, including three tests, during the August to October window when the Championship is staged.

That tour is aimed at boosting the coffers of the two national rugby bodies, and rules out the Springboks and All Blacks being involved in a double-round Championship as well.

Australia are set to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the Championship has always been reduced from a double to single round in years when the global showpiece takes place.

Adding to the long-term uncertainty is South Africa agreeing to an eight-match tour of New Zealand in 2030.

Record four-time world champions South Africa and Australia get what could be the last six-round Rugby Championship, at least for the foreseeable future, underway at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

A few hours later, nine-time Championship winners New Zealand take on Argentina in Cordoba.

Pre-Championship discussions among Springbok supporters centered around the chances on September 6 of South Africa defeating greatest rivals New Zealand in Auckland for the first time since 1937.

The matches against Australia -- they clash again on August 23 in Cape Town -- were rarely discussed as the fortunes of the Wallabies had hit rock bottom in the past two years.

Australia created unwanted history at the 2023 World Cup in France by failing to make the knockout stages for the first time.

Last year, they suffered a 40-point loss in Argentina, one of five defeats in six Championship matches.

But the just completed three-test series against the British and Irish Lions saw dramatic test-by-test improvement, culminating in a 22-12 triumph in the last encounter under a Sydney deluge.

Australia lost the series 2-1, but impressed with their physicality and passion, with Lions coach Andy Farrell among their cheerleaders.

"I think special things are going to happen for this team (Australia) over the next 18 months. By the time the World Cup comes round, they will be a force to reckon with," he said.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus was particularly impressed with the work of the Australian pack, led by captain and No 8 Harry Wilson, at the breakdowns.

This was an area where the Springboks did not always impose themselves when beating Italy twice and Georgia comfortably in warm-up matches.

"They (Australians) really fight hard at the breakdowns and clean out well. We have to nullify that threat," said Erasmus.

While South Africa have become wary of Australia, tradition favors a home victory as the Springboks have won 10 of 11 tests against the Wallabies at Ellis Park.

In Cordoba, New Zealand will be favored to beat Argentina, but the days when an All Blacks victory over the Pumas was taken for granted are over.

Three-time World Cup winners New Zealand won 28 of the first 29 tests against the South Americans, with the other drawn.

But the unpredictable Pumas have won three of 10 internationals between the countries since, two of which came in Christchurch and Wellington.

"We want to play fast and be really strong at the set-pieces. Our team is really trying to find its identity this year," All Blacks prop Fletcher Newell told reporters in Cordoba.

New Zealand warmed up with a hat-trick of victories over France, who lacked many resting stars, including scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

Argentina confirmed their hard-to-fathom form by beating the British and Irish Lions in Dublin, then losing twice at home to a severely-weakened England.

"The key is to give our backs a plentiful supply of ball. They have the ability to cause problems for any opponents," said Argentina loose forward Marcos Kremer.

