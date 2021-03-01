Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England condemn online abuse of rugby players after Genge receives death threats

2 Comments
LONDON

England Rugby condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he received death threats following Saturday's Six Nations defeat by Wales.

Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of him not clapping Wales players off the pitch following England's 40-24 loss at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"Don't know why I'm not clapping in that tunnel must be deep in thought, utmost respect for the Welsh as for keyboard warriors sending death threats etc ...." he tweeted.

England Rugby said Wales "deserved their victory" and urged fans to stand against online abuse by reporting offensive tweets.

"Respect is a core value of rugby," England Rugby said in a statement. "Unfortunately, some of the reaction on social media to players and the team has not shown the level of respect the rugby community prides itself on.

"We will support our players and team against online abuse."

Earlier, England Rugby extended its support to BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan who tweeted she was reduced to tears because of the online abuse directed at her after the post-match interviews.

"Abuse for doing your job is not OK and we stand with you," England Rugby said.

England are fourth in the Six Nations standings with six points after three matches.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Keyboard warriors are often the worst bullies and cowards anywhere.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A lot of bullies and trolls seeping their way into the rugby community...... This isn't football!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

