Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Former Scotland rugby captain Laidlaw signs for Japan's Shining Arcs

0 Comments
TOKYO

Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will be playing for Japanese Top League side NTT Shining Arcs when the season begins next year, the Chiba-based club said on Monday.

Shining Arcs also announced the signing of Australian flanker Liam Gill and New Zealand hooker Anaru Rangi.

Scrumhalf Laidlaw won 76 test caps for Scotland during a career that saw him become the country's second-highest points scorer with 714, behind only Chris Paterson (809).

He announced his international retirement following defeat to Japan at last year's Rugby World Cup.

"At last year's Japan World Cup I was able to experience the culture and meet wonderful fans," Laidlaw said in a statement. "Every time I have visited Japan, I was welcomed with a wonderful hospitality."

Laidlaw, Gill and Rangi join a host of top international players in Japan, headlined by New Zealand's Beauden Barrett.

This year's Top League was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 2021 season scheduled to start in January.

© Thomson Reuters 2020. ml

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel