Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

France seeks safety assurances from England, Ireland before Six Nations

0 Comments
PARIS

The French government said it needs guarantees from England and Ireland that it is safe for the national rugby union team to travel for Six Nations matches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said France's opener against Italy in Rome on Feb 6 had been cleared.

France are then scheduled to play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Feb 14 and England at Twickenham on March 13.

"We keep the first match," Maracineanu told reporters. "On the other hand, against Ireland and England we absolutely need to have the necessary guarantees from these countries. There has to be proof that the other nations' virus framework respects the same requirements in terms of precaution. We expect the same thing from the other teams."

The British government has allowed elite sport to continue despite the country being placed into strict lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Several nations have recently closed their borders to Britain and South Africa after new variants of the novel coronavirus were identified in those two countries.

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been suspended after the French government recommended games against British clubs be postponed.

French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte, however, said he remained optimistic the Six Nations would go ahead as scheduled.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel