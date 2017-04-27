Joseph makes wholesale changes to Japan rugby lineup

rugby union

Japan coach Jamie Joseph on Wednesday made widespread changes to his starting lineup for this weekend's Asia Rugby Championship match against South Korea.

The New Zealander was frustrated with his side's lack of effort during last week's 47-29 win in South Korea, and made eight changes to his first team, the most notable being the introduction of World Cup winger Akihito Yamada for Saturday's clash in Tokyo.

Japan will host the next Rugby World Cup in 2019, across 12 venues. The draw for the pool stages takes place next month.

