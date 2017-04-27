Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
rugby union

Joseph makes wholesale changes to Japan rugby lineup

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan coach Jamie Joseph on Wednesday made widespread changes to his starting lineup for this weekend's Asia Rugby Championship match against South Korea.

The New Zealander was frustrated with his side's lack of effort during last week's 47-29 win in South Korea, and made eight changes to his first team, the most notable being the introduction of World Cup winger Akihito Yamada for Saturday's clash in Tokyo.

Japan will host the next Rugby World Cup in 2019, across 12 venues. The draw for the pool stages takes place next month.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

Domino's offering a buy 1 get 1 free deal when you order 2 two-topping pizzas.

Ends May 14.

Domino's Pizza

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration