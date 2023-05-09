Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Japan's Brave Blossoms to be added to top tier of rugby nations

2 Comments
TOKYO

Rugby's governing body is set to promote Japan's national men's team to its Tier 1 group of nations alongside the powerhouses of the sport, sources familiar with the matter said.

With the move, expected at a World Rugby board meeting in the coming weeks, the Brave Blossoms will join the 10 current Tier 1 teams and be part of the new "High Performance Union" framework.

As the first Asian nation to rise to the top level of the sport, Japan has a chance to boost its presence in international rugby.

The promotion to Tier 1 comes after Japan showed strong results in recent years such as their quarterfinal finish at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

At the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, Japan stunned South Africa in their pool-stage opener.

Four years later, Japan defeated traditional powerhouses Ireland and Scotland at their home World Cup to reach the tournament's last eight for the first time.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

But results don't show they're Tier 1.

Utter nonsense.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Excellent, well done Japan..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog