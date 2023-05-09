Japan's Brave Blossoms to be added to top tier of rugby nations

rugby union

Rugby's governing body is set to promote Japan's national men's team to its Tier 1 group of nations alongside the powerhouses of the sport, sources familiar with the matter said.

With the move, expected at a World Rugby board meeting in the coming weeks, the Brave Blossoms will join the 10 current Tier 1 teams and be part of the new "High Performance Union" framework.

As the first Asian nation to rise to the top level of the sport, Japan has a chance to boost its presence in international rugby.

The promotion to Tier 1 comes after Japan showed strong results in recent years such as their quarterfinal finish at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

At the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, Japan stunned South Africa in their pool-stage opener.

Four years later, Japan defeated traditional powerhouses Ireland and Scotland at their home World Cup to reach the tournament's last eight for the first time.

