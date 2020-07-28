Japan and Fiji to join Six Nations sides in eight-team tournament: report

rugby union

The Six Nations sides along with Japan and Fiji are set to feature in an eight-team tournament which will replace this year's autumn internationals, the BBC reported on Monday.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Nov 14, two weeks after the completion of the Six Nations Championship which was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

The report said England are likely to be in a four-team pool alongside Wales, Ireland and Fiji, while Scotland, France, Italy and Japan will make up the other group.

After playing each other once, the teams will face their corresponding-ranked side in the other pool on the final weekend.

England are scheduled to face Ireland and Fiji at Twickenham with the venue for the Wales game still to be decided.

The tournament will be staged on four consecutive weekends until Dec 5, in line with the temporary international window proposed by the World Rugby last week.

