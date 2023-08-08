Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan fall below Rugby World Cup pool rivals Samoa in latest ranking

TOKYO

Japan dropped to 14th in World Rugby's latest men's rankings dated Monday, falling behind 2023 World Cup Pool D rivals Samoa who took the Brave Blossoms' previous position of 12th.

Japan have endured a difficult five-game warm-up series at home over the past month, losing twice to an All Blacks XV before going down to 14 men early in defeats to Samoa and Fiji. Their only win came in the fourth game against Tonga.

The three other teams in Pool D did not move on the rankings list, with England in sixth, Argentina seventh and Chile 22nd.

The top five also stayed the same with Ireland in first followed by New Zealand, France, South Africa and Scotland.

The World Cup kicks off on Sept. 8 in France.

