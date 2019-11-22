Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Japan rugby players to take part in parade on Dec 11

TOKYO

The Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday the Brave Blossoms will take part in a parade in Tokyo on Dec 11 to express their appreciation to their fans following their successful World Cup campaign.

The JRFU said it is coordinating with the 31 players on the World Cup squad to walk in a roughly one-hour parade starting at noon near Tokyo Station.

The Brave Blossoms, led by head coach Jamie Joseph, reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time at this year's tournament, hosted by Japan, before getting knocked out by eventual champions South Africa.

The medalists' parade following the 2012 London Olympics drew a crowd of about 500,000 in Tokyo's Ginza district, while about 800,000 people crowded the streets to catch a glimpse of the medalists from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Paralympics in 2016.

