rugby union

Japan to play All Blacks in Tokyo in October

TOKYO

Japan will take on New Zealand in an Oct 29 test match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Friday.

The Brave Blossoms have lost all of their six meetings with the All Blacks. It will be the first match between the two nations since November 2018, when Japan were beaten 69-31.

Japan are ranked 10th in the world, while New Zealand are fifth.

Jamie Joseph's team is also scheduled to play fourth-ranked England on Nov 12 and second-ranked World Cup hosts France on Nov 20 during their tour of Europe.

