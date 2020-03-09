Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

All Top League rugby matches suspended over alleged drug use by one player

0 Comments
TOKYO

The alleged illegal drug use by a Hino Red Dolphins player has forced Japan's Top League to suspend all matches in the rugby union competition until April, officials said on Monday.

The latest suspension follows the postponement of the last two rounds of the competition due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hino's New Zealand-born forward Joel Everson was arrested last week for cocaine use, leading the club to cancel all their remaining matches for the rest of the season.

"We think an in-depth measure is needed," read a statement from Top League. "Rugby consists of five core values; dignity, passion, unity, discipline and respect. If any of these is missing, then it's not rugby. And this incident violates most of the core values."

The Top League apologized to its fans in the statement and said it would be looking to 'restore trust' in the wake of the incident.

Last year, two players from Top League side Toyota Verblitz were convicted of illegal drug possession.

The coronavirus outbreak has also seen the start of Japan's professional baseball league pushed back and the country's domestic soccer matches postponed.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog