Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 2023 Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 Photo: AFP/File
rugbu union

Rugby kicking clock to be introduced in January

0 Comments
LONDON

World Rugby announced on Thursday that a time limit for kicks at goal will be introduced at the start of next year in an attempt to speed up the game.

From January 1, players will have 90 seconds to take a conversion and a minute for penalties or the kick will be disallowed. The French Top 14, organised by the French national league (LNR), already uses the system.

"World Rugby, member unions and competitions will work with broadcasters and match hosts to implement on-screen (stadia and broadcast) shot clocks for penalties and conversions to ensure referees, players and fans can view the countdown, mirroring what happens in the LNR and Sevens," World Rugby's Director of Rugby Phil Davies said.

Three other law applications coming into force are a maximum of 30 seconds to start a scrum, a requirement that lineouts be formed without delay and free kicks for wasting time.

Four directives that will also be implemented by World Rugby include less reliance on Television Match Official reviews and fewer water carrier interventions.

The reforms will be introduced in club rugby from January 1. The first Test matches after the changes will be the Six Nations starting on February 4 with the Rugby World Cup starting on September 8.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel