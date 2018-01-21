Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby league

Australian rugby league 'immortal' Graeme Langlands dead at 76

SYDNEY

Graeme Langlands, who played 45 rugby league tests for Australia, retiring as the country's most-capped player at that time, has died. He was 76.

In a statement, Langlands' faimily said he had been "in very poor health and suffering from a number of chronic diseases."

Langlands, a fullback or center, played 227 matches for St George during the club's golden era in which it won 11 consecutive premierships in the top-flight competition between 1956 and 1966.

National Rugby League chief executive Todd Greenberg said Langlands was "such a dominant player in his era" and one of eight players listed as Australian rugby league "immortals."

