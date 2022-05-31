League One rugby entertains in 1st season, but big challenges remain

rugby union

League One's inaugural season came to an entertaining close Sunday with Saitama Wild Knights' championship win over Tokyo Sungoliath, but the rebranded rugby union competition remains a long way from reaching its objectives.

Superseding the more corporate-oriented Top League, League One kicked off in January with the ambitious goal of recruiting the world's top players and becoming "the best league in the world."

League executives hoped to lessen Japanese rugby's reliance on the backing of corporate team owners by building on the momentum from the successful hosting of the 2019 World Cup and growing the domestic audience.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a major damper on the fledgling competition, however, in the form of small initial crowds and the forced cancellation of games due to players testing positive for the virus.

By the end of the season, roughly 20 percent of the scheduled top-flight games were abandoned under coronavirus safety rules, while regular-season attendance averaged a paltry 4,213 per game.

Sunday's final at Tokyo's National Stadium demonstrated the potential of the competition, with more than 33,000 spectators witnessing an engaging battle between two teams featuring a number of world-class players.

After helping his side clinch the title with their 18-12 win, Saitama captain Atsushi Sakate expressed his hopes for increasing the audience for rugby in Japan.

"It was exciting. (In the future) I want to play the kind of rugby that attracts a lot people to watch," the Brave Blossoms hooker said.

While the overall quality of play has been promising, the league's handling of coronavirus protocols and its communication with fans have drawn criticism.

The canceled games included two which were called off at short notice in the final round, abruptly ending a two-team race for the final playoff berth and inconveniencing traveling fans.

The league also neglected to capitalize on interest from foreign rugby fans by opting to only launch an official website in Japanese.

A spectator in his 50s at Sunday's final expressed mixed feelings about the rebranded competition.

"The level of the game is getting better," he said, before adding he did not "truly feel" that the league had changed.

