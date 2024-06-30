 Japan Today
rugby union

Maori All Blacks trounce Japan XV 36-10

TOKYO

The Maori All Blacks ran in six tries to beat a Japan XV 36-10 in a non-test match Saturday at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

Mamoru Harada's sixth-minute try gave Japan XV an early lead, but after that, it was all Maori All Blacks who scored three tries in each half against head coach Eddie Jones' experimental-looking side.

Kurt Eklund put the Maori All Blacks ahead for good at 10-5 when he crossed in the 28th minute. The visitors went on to silence the hosts until Koga Nezuka got an 80th-minute try.

The two teams will meet again on July 6 at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture.

© KYODO

