Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
rugby union

New Zealand suspends rugby indefinitely due to COVID-19

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

The suspension of club and community rugby in New Zealand has been extended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the sport's resumption now contingent on health ministry guidance, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Wednesday.

All matches, training and face-to-face education courses in New Zealand were initially suspended until April 18.

However, the governing body said providing a specific restart date was unrealistic given the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"We continue to monitor the situation and take advice from the government about when it will be safe for rugby and all sports to start," NZR said in a statement on its website. "We will take our lead from the Ministry of Health."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog