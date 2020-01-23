Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nienaber to be new Springbok coach - reports

JOHANNESBURG

Jacques Nienaber will be confirmed as the new coach of World Cup winners South Africa at a news conference in Pretoria on Friday, local media reported.

Nienaber steps up to the role after assisting Rassie Erasmus, who led the Springboks to World Cup success in November.

He was the defence coach for the side and credited with many of the team's tactical successes in Japan.

The 47-year-old Nienaber has been the front runner for the job since Erasmus announced after the World Cup that he would step down as coach.

Erasmus will continue as Director of Rugby at the South African Rugby Union and will likely continue to have a major influence on the team.

Nienaber is a long-time collaborator with Erasmus, having originally worked as a conditioning coach. He has never played top class rugby nor coached any senior team.

Nienaber is expected to be assisted by Deon Davids, former coach of the Southern Kings.

Irishman Felix Jones and backline coach Mzwandile Stock are expected to stay on the Bok coaching staff but forward coach Matthew Proudfoot has been poached by Eddie Jones for England.

Nienaber’s first matches in charge will be two tests against Scotland and one against Georgia at home in July.

