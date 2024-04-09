 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
rugby union

Japan to play rugby test against France in November

TOKYO

Japan's national men's rugby team will have an away test against France on Nov. 9, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Monday.

France, currently ranked fourth in the world, and No. 12 Japan are set to meet at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, which hosted the opening and final matches of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

France have won 12 of their 13 head-to-head meetings against the Brave Blossoms while drawing once.

Meanwhile, Japan and England have already arranged a test match at Twickenham Stadium in late November.

